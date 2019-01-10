East Texas man missing since November

The family of a Cass County man issues a plea to the public to help find their loved one.

32 year-old Eric Alvarado hasn’t been seen since November 20, 2018. His wife, Samantha Alvarado said, “We just want him home.”

She said her six foot, two hundred-eighty pound husband left home about one in the morning on November 20th without his phone. “The front door was wide open, the screen door was wide open, the dogs were gone, he was gone, the Jeep was gone,” Samantha said.

Arkansas State Police found Eric’s Jeep later that morning on Highway seventy-one in Little River County. Atlanta Police Detective Jimma Hicks said, “It was about three quarters of a mile north of the Red River, they advised us it was out of gas.” The dogs were later found dead nearby.

Atlanta Police have been following leads but so far, there’s no sign of Eric. Chief Robin Betts said, “Any leads to locate the whereabouts of this gentleman would be greatly appreciated.”

Eric Alvarado has black hair and several identifying tattoos. According to his wife, he had been making plans for the future and was about to open his own tattoo business. “He’s got ‘Spanish blood’ going across his neck. As far as around his wrist, he’s got his father’s name ‘Lorenzo’ going around his wrist,” she said.

Eric’s family is offering a five thousand dollar reward for information that will help them find him. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Eric Alvarado, please call Atlanta, Texas Police at (903) 796-7973.