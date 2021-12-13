East Texas man shot during standoff by Bowie Co. deputies dies from wounds

SIMMS, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – An East Texas man shot by deputies during a standoff in Bowie County on Friday has died from wounds.

According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Mark Robert Peters died Sunday afternoon at UT Tyler.

The sheriff’s office says deputies shot Peters late Friday afternoon, several hours after they were called to a home on FM 44E in DeKalb in response to an emergency call for a suicidal person.

The sheriff’s office says Peters at one point fired a shot from inside the home and threatened deputies, refusing to leave. During negotiations, Peters went outside and fired again before going back inside. After several hours, he allegedly walked out with his weapons and into the yard, approaching the deputies. That’s when the sheriff’s office says a deputy fired a single shot and wounded Peters.

Peters was taken to Titus Regional Medical Center and later air-lifted to UT Tyler Hospital.

Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.