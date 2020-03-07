East Texas paper calls sheriff’s Facebook post over Confederate monument inappropriate

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The editor of an East Texas newspaper is calling a post written by Marion County Sheriff David McKnight on the sheriff’s office Facebook page inappropriate, for apparently threatening the editor with arrest over a column calling for the relocation of a Confederate monument from the courthouse grounds.

The column, published Thursday morning by Jimplecute News Editor Bob Palmer, references the U.S. Marine Corps Commandant’s order last week for the removal of “all Confederate-related paraphernalia” from Marine Corps installations in calling for Marion County to follow the Marine Corps’ lead.

“If this statue is a monument to history, then it should be moved to the Jefferson Historical Museum grounds,” Palmer wrote. “That is where history should be kept, preserved and studied. This stone Rebel should no longer sit in the heart of Marion County to thumb his nose at much of this county’s population and the rest of the United States.”

Before noon the same day, Sheriff McKnight had posted a message in direct response to the column on the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

In the March 5th, 2020, edition of the Jefferson Jimplecute, Robert Palmer, the editor, is advocating the removal of the statue from the Marion County courthouse grounds. I am making a firm promise and commitment–and you can write this in blood–as long as I am Sheriff of Marion County, the statue will not be moved, defaced, or altered in any way, and Palmer, or anyone else who attempts to do so, will find a new home that is fairly close to the statue that offends him. Marion County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook post – March 5, 2020

As Jimplecute publisher Mica Wilhite pointed out in an online story Friday, the Marion County Jail is located a few feet from the statue.

“This would just be a harmless piece of small-town political grandstanding, if the sheriff were not defending racism and threatening members of the press for exercising their First Amendment rights,” Wilhite said.

“I don’t believe he has read the column,” Palmer told KTAL/KMSS, “because nowhere in the column do I advocate for defacing the statue or moving it illegally. We’re just asking the county government to consider doing so legally.”

McKnight has not responded to a request for comment. As of early Friday evening, the post remained on the Marion County Sherriff’s Office Facebook page.

