East Texas residents no longer need to boil their water

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil water notice that was issued following a water main break yesterday in East Texas is no longer in effect.

According to the Eastern Cass Water Supply Corporation, the testing results came back normal on Tuesday and the boil water notice has been lifted for customers on County Roads 4227, 4231, 4232 and 4233.

