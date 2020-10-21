East Texas school district decides to return all students to in-person learning

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Another East Texas school district has decided to return all students to in-person learning.

According to Carthage Independent School District, the option of At-Home-Learning will be suspended on Monday, Nov. 2.

Earlier this week Carthage ISD officials made the decision due to a decreasing number of students choosing virtual and a low incidence of the coronavirus.

After 10 weeks of instruction, Carthage ISD found that 92 percent of students and their families were choosing traditional face-to-face method of instruction while only 8 percent of students were participating in At-Home-Learning.

Also, after the 10th week of school, the school district found that the incidence of the COVID-19 infection among the students has remained extremely low with an infection rate of only 1 percent.

Carthage ISD will continue to offer At-Home-Learning support only for students who need to be quarantined or isolated due to a positive COVID-19 test or COVID-19 symptoms.

Superintendent John Wink sent this letter to the families in Carthage ISD.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.