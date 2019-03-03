East Texas: School mourns loss of senior killed in Saturday accident

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy KETK

TATUM, Texas - (KETK) - Tatum ISD is offering counseling and support to students and faculty in the wake of the death of a student.

Hector Duran, a senior at Tatum High School, died over the weekend in a vehicle crash.

Tatum High School will open its cafeteria from 4-6 p.m. Sunday afternoon "for anyone needing comfort, counseling or togetherness during this sad time of losing Senior Hector Duran ..... someone who always had a smile and a kind word for everyone," Tatum High School said on its Facebook page.

Tatum ISD announced his death to the school community on its Facebook page.

"For those of you who knew Hector, we ask that you remember and celebrate his smile and kind spirit," Tatum Superintendent J.P. Richardson wrote in the post. "Hector always had a huge smile on his face. For those of you who did not know Hector, we ask that you respect our sadness and support us with your understanding."

According to the post, funeral arrangements are pending…By Sue Necessary, KETK