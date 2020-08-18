The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Tracking COVID-19

Tracking COVID-19

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring Our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

East Texas student tests positive for COVID-19 after returning for new school year

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MCLEOD, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Shortly after an East Texas school district begins the new school year a student has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the McLeod Independent School District, a child at the elementary campus recently tested positive for COVID-19.

McLeod ISD officials traced the student’s path throughout the day and the parent of any student who was in close contact has been notified.

The first official day of school for McLeod ISD was Friday, Aug. 14.

On Monday a letter sent to parents confirming the coronavirus case was posted on the McLeod ISD Facebook page:

Click here for COVID-19 Prevention, Mitigation, and Response Procedures at McLeod ISD

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss