East Texas teen dies after being hit by car

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas teenager was killed early Sunday morning after being hit by a car, according to a release from DPS.

The report states that 16-year-old Johnathan Walker, of Gilmer, was crossing HWY 149 about two miles south of Lakeport in Gregg County. The release said that the road was “dark and unlit.”

Walker was struck by 2008 Cadillac CTS4 that was driven by 25-year-old Ruby Martinez, a Carthage native. He was taken to a Longview hospital where he later died.

Neither Martinez nor the 17-year-old passenger in her car were injured. The crash is still under investigation.