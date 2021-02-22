East Texas utility offers $500 credit to first person who finds major water break

MACEDONIA-EYLAU, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An East Texas water system is offering a $500 credit reward for everyone who is the first to call in with the location of a major water break.

Last week’s winter storms left many in the region without water. Crews at the Macedonia-Eylau Municipal Utility District Bowie County have been working since last Tuesday to find the major leak and have not had any luck.

According to General Manager Carrie McCreery, the break is believed to be somewhere in the water district’s main lines and not on a service line running from the meter to a customer’s house.

“95% of the time our leaks are reported to us from customers who see it before we do,” said McCreery. But so far, the source of a major leak has proved elusive.

“We actually did find a leak that we already knew about but it was not the leak that would have caused this problem,” said McCreery.

The reward applies to each and every water break that occurs in the Macedonia service area. It will go to the first person that calls in the break at each location and only if the break is verified by Macedonia personnel.

The have also have hired a contractor to help find the leak.

Meanwhile, McCreery says customers should have a little water today, but water pressure remains low. Customers should to check their meters to be sure they don’t have any leaks at their homes.

“Ours is below 20 PSI at some locations because we have hundreds of customers who haven’t had water since Tuesday.”

She says boil orders are a precaution and not a notification that the water is contaminated.

If you find a leak, call 903-832-1691 and leave a voice mail with a call back number. A service technician will meet you to verify the leak.

To see full map, click here.