East Texas water system issues boil order

A boil order has been issued for an East Texas community following a water main break.

On Monday the City of Marshall issued a boil water notice due to a broken water main near the Pamela Dr. and Rosborough Springs intersection.



The boil order also affects the intersections of Rosborough Springs and Kings Rd., Rosborough Springs and Oakley St., as well as the entirety of Davidge Dr. and Garden Oaks Dr.

Crews are working to fix the line however, customers who had very low pressure or no water pressure at all in the affected areas, will need to boil water used for cooking or consumption for three minutes.

The boil order will remain in effect until further notice.