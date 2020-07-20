East Texas water system issues second boil order

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A second boil order has been issued for water customers in certain parts of East Texas.

Officials with the Eastern Cass Water Supply Corporation announced Monday that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required some of its customers to be placed under a boil order due to the loss of water when a construction crew was conducting repairs.

The notice impacts residents at the following locations:

Intersection of CR 1926 W & FM 1841 going west on FM 1841 towards Linden

County Roads 1882, 1899, 1914

Marks Lane

FM 1841 west of CR 1926

The boil order that was issued on July 16 is still in effect pending another lab result. Water customers impacted by that boil order include these areas:

Intersection of County Rd. 4681 going north of FM 1841 to County Road 4682

County Rd. 4682

FM 1841 between the intersections of County Rd. 4681 and County Rd. 4682

You should bring your water to a vigorous boil and then boil for two minutes before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

Officials will notify you when it is no longer necessary to boil your water.

