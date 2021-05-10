Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

East Texas woman dead after tree falls into her bedroom following storms

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – An elderly woman in Lufkin was killed early Monday morning when a tree came crashing into her bedroom.

Local police said they received a call around 2:48 a.m. from a man in the 600 block of Lafayette Street.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and spent nearly an hour trying to remove the tree from the home. When they were able to get to the woman, she was pronounced dead.

Her name will not be released until Tuesday so that extended family can be notified.

Lufkin police said that residents need to be mindful of falling trees since the ground is heavily saturated after rain on Sunday night.

Many streets were flooded with cars having water up to their rooftops. More than one dozen roads are closed in Deep East Texas and three school districts have canceled classes for the day.

