East Texas woman killed in head-on collision with 18-wheeler

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was killed in a wrong-way, head-on crash with an 18-wheeler Tuesday night.

A preliminary DPS report states that 77-year-old Diann Simmons, a Marshall native, was driving her Toyota Corolla down U.S. Highway 59 north of Marshall just before 9 p.m.

The report states that Simmons was “traveling on the wrong side of the roadway” headed south while the truck was driving in the opposite direction.

The 18-wheeler “attempted to take evasive action and swerved to the left.” However, the truck struck the front of Simmons’ car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was identified as 26-year-old Lazaro Aviles, a Spring native. He was not injured in the wreck. The crash remains under investigation.