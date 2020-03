She was a trailblazer for education in Caddo Parish and Tuesday night she was honored by the community. A celebration was held for long-time educator Lillian Mothershed at University Elementary.

Following desegregation Mothershed became the first African American principal to transfer to a predominately white campus in Shreveport.

University Elementary’s auditorium is named after her to recognize her 40 years of service in education.

Lillian Mothershed passed away in 2017 at the age of 98.