Edwards formally launches re-election campaign

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ re-election campaign is officially underway.

Edwards released a video this morning touting what he calls his achievements as Louisiana Governor.

“We are truly better off than we were three years ago. And we’re working hard to make it even better. That’s why I am formally announcing my campaign for re-election. Serving as your Governor has been one of the greatest honors of my life and, with your support, I look forward to four more years of even greater prosperity and opportunities,” said Edwards.

Edwards points to the budget compromise last year and the medicaid expansion as his biggest successes as Governor.

The Republican Governors Association says Edwards doesn’t deserve another 4 years in office.

‘Since taking office, Edwards has signed the largest tax increase in Louisiana history, weakened the state’s businesses climate, and pursued policies that have hurt working families. After three years of John Bel Edwards’ regressive, anti-growth agenda, it’s clear that Louisiana needs a fresh start and new leadership in 2019’ said RGA Spokesman John Burke.

Edwards already has two Republican challenges, Congressman Ralph Abraham Eddie Rispone.

Former Congressman John Fleming is said to be considering entering the race.