Edwards, Landry wrangle over opioid lawsuits

Legal discord between Louisiana’s Democratic Governor and Republican Attorney General resumed in court Friday, with each side claiming constitutional authority over suing opioid manufacturers.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, through the state’s health department, filed suit against more than a dozen pharmaceutical companies in September, pursuing damages for payments made through the Medicaid program regarding prescription drug abuse and treatment. Attorney General Jeff Landry is looking to supersede the health department’s litigation, citing his role as the state’s primary legal agent.

Click here for more.