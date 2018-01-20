Edwards, Landry wrangle over opioid lawsuits

Local

by: WVLA

Posted: / Updated:
capitol_1515629874291.jpg

Legal discord between Louisiana’s Democratic Governor and Republican Attorney General resumed in court Friday, with each side claiming constitutional authority over suing opioid manufacturers.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, through the state’s health department, filed suit against more than a dozen pharmaceutical companies in September, pursuing damages for payments made through the Medicaid program regarding prescription drug abuse and treatment. Attorney General Jeff Landry is looking to supersede the health department’s litigation, citing his role as the state’s primary legal agent.

Click here for more. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss