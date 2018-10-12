Edwards to lead trade mission to Israel

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will lead an economic development mission to Israel.

Edwards will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other government leaders in Jerusalem on Oct. 28. After two days in Jerusalem, the Louisiana group will travel to Tel Aviv, Israel’s largest city and commercial center, for more discussions on building business development opportunities for Louisiana companies.

The 24-person delegation will include industry leaders in varied fields, including water management, logistics, higher education and cybersecurity. In addition to meeting with companies that have existing projects in Louisiana, Gov. Edwards and the delegation will meet with government and industry leaders to discuss opportunities for Louisiana and Israel to partner in these and other sectors.

“It’s a great opportunity for Louisiana when we get such a high-level invitation to visit a key ally and meet with national officials and corporate executives to explore trade and partnership prospects,” Gov. Edwards said. “I am looking forward to building a framework for Louisiana to connect with Israel in oil and gas exploration and cybersecurity, as well as other fields, and I want to make it possible for Louisiana companies and organizations to follow up on the inroads we make with this trade mission. We are looking to establish relationships with the Israeli government and its private sector, and we will build on those relationships as we expand the markets for the goods and services that our Louisiana companies provide to the world.”

“The Consulate is honored to welcome Governor John Bel Edwards on his first official visit to Israel. Louisiana and Israel share excellent relations and mutual interests in the areas of cyber security, energy and water. This visit is not only a representation of those excellent relations, but we hope will also be the springboard to new partnerships and collaborations that will have a lasting impact on both Louisiana and Israel,” said Katz.

Gov. Edwards and the delegation will meet with cybersecurity experts in anticipation of the NGA’s national cybersecurity conference, to be held in Shreveport-Bossier City in May 2019. The conference will bring together leaders in the cybersecurity community; educators and students; and gubernatorial administrations from all 50 states to discuss the nation’s cybersecurity efforts. Jeff McLeod, director of the NGA’s Homeland Security & Public Safety Division, will join Gov. Edwards on the trade delegation to Israel.

“I look forward to joining Governor Edwards and his team for this unique opportunity to learn from Israeli cybersecurity experts and build relationships with our international partners,” McLeod said. “Louisiana is positioning itself as a leader in cybersecurity and we’re excited to bring the rest of the states to Shreveport to identify ways to strengthen their cyber posture. Having the prime minister’s office and Israeli-based companies involved brings an important international aspect to the work, and we’re eager to find new opportunities for states to work more closely with Israel in addressing the growing cyber threat.”

Edwards will leave of Israel on October 26.