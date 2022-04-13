SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down late Tuesday night in Shreveport.

According to the reports, the tornado touched down Tuesday night near Youree Drive and the LSU-S campus. Crews began to survey the area Wednesday morning and will follow the damage path east to determine the severity.





Extensive damage done to parts of Shreveport as EF-0 tornado touched down. (Source KTAL NBC 6)

There were overnight reports of significant damage to South Bossier in Golden Meadows, Plantation Trace, and surrounding areas, including the South Bossier Mobile Home Park off Barksdale Boulevard.

Damaged fencing along Sunflower Rd. in south Bossier City from storms Tuesday night, April 12, 2022. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)







The NWS issued a tornado watch until 5 p.m. Wednesday for the following parishes:

Bienville

Bossier

Caddo

Claiborne

De Soto

Natchitoches

Red River

Sabine

Webster

There is also a hazardous weather warning for the following areas:

Arkansas

Columbia, Howard, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, Sevier

Louisiana

Caddo, Claiborne, Bienville, Bossier, De Soto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster,

Oklahoma

McCurtain

Texas

Bowie, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Shelby, Smith