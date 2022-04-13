SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down late Tuesday night in Shreveport.
According to the reports, the tornado touched down Tuesday night near Youree Drive and the LSU-S campus. Crews began to survey the area Wednesday morning and will follow the damage path east to determine the severity.
There were overnight reports of significant damage to South Bossier in Golden Meadows, Plantation Trace, and surrounding areas, including the South Bossier Mobile Home Park off Barksdale Boulevard.
The NWS issued a tornado watch until 5 p.m. Wednesday for the following parishes:
- Bienville
- Bossier
- Caddo
- Claiborne
- De Soto
- Natchitoches
- Red River
- Sabine
- Webster
There is also a hazardous weather warning for the following areas:
Arkansas
Columbia, Howard, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, Sevier
Louisiana
Caddo, Claiborne, Bienville, Bossier, De Soto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster,
Oklahoma
McCurtain
Texas
Bowie, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Shelby, Smith