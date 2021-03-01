NWS confirms EF1 tornado in Vivian that uprooted trees but spared homes

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down Sunday evening in northern Caddo Parish. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down Sunday evening in northern Caddo Parish.

The weather service meteorologists made the determination after surveying the damage Monday morning in north Vivian just west of old Atlanta Road, where a number of trees were snapped and uprooted along the short path of the tornado.

According to senior meteorologist Jason Hansford, it touched down at 6:15 p.m. Sunday and remained on the ground for three minutes.

Hansford said from the damage observed, the winds were 90-to-95 miles-per-hour when the funnel briefly touched down. He said there were some houses in the area, but none were affected by the brief storm.

An EF1 tornado is classified as having winds of 86 to 110 mph.

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down Sunday evening in northern Caddo Parish. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

National Weather Service Shreveprot Senior Meteorologist Jason Hansford points to damage along old Atlanta Road in north Vivian, where an EF1 tornado is believed to have touched down briefly Sunday evening. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)