Eight months in NBC 6 examines work of Shreveport’s Commission on Racial & Cultural Diversity

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s been over eight months since Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins established the city’s Commission on Racial and Cultural Diversity.

The commission now has 15 members, down 11 from the original number of 26.

“At this point I think that we’re progressing very well,” said commission co-chair Deidra Robertson. “This has been a real labor of love. It’s been hard work.”

She is one of three co-chairs who feel the group has shown progress on making progress.

“I think the work has been good,” said commission co-chair John Ratcliff. “We still have a good bit left to do.”

Established in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, the group was tasked with addressing two major problems Mayor Perkins feels the city is facing related to race.

“One was to look into the lack of trust that there may be between the black community in particular and the police department,” said Ratcliff. “And the second thing was to look into the health, and the healthcare, in Shreveport. The discrepancies and inequalities there.”

They’re tackling the mission through data, forming workgroups to create a statistical database outlining Shreveport’s history of segregation and ‘redlining,’ so everyone knows how the city became largely divided.

Mayor Perkins says he respects the work the group has done and the time they have put in.

“These are people that are independent of any political arm,” said Perkins. “So they’re able to do their research and make their recommendations pretty objectively.”

Several members of the commission attended the Shreveport Police Department’s Citizen’s Police Academy in an effort to gain first hand knowledge of how the department works.

“I’m not going to say that they all have necessarily been receptive,” said Robertson. “Change is hard.”

From her perspective, Robertson says, it’s because an outside influence is analyzing the work of officers.

“There seems to not be much of a willingness to listen to people who aren’t ‘Blue’,” she said. “So we don’t really have an understanding of the lifestyles.”

“One of the things we’re concerned with is what happens when a police officer engages in misconduct?” said Ratcliff. “And we don’t have a real hard answer on that yet.”

In trying to get an answer the commission’s focus is lying mainly with the city’s Civil Service Review Board.

“There’s some problems once it gets there,” said Ratcliff, but he would not offer specific details.

The commission has requested minutes of Civil Service Review Board hearings for five years. Thus far, they’ve received two year’s worth. Ratcliff says he doesn’t feel the commission is being stonewalled on their request. He says they’re requesting a massive amount of information that takes time to collect and time to review.

“Once we have that, we can actually look and see what they’ve done in response to the appeals of police officers to their disciple,” said Ratcliff.

He feels in a couple of weeks the commission will have recommendations from their report to present to the mayor.

But after their report is submitted, the group does not plan on going separate ways. They see themselves as a continuing project because they say race relations are a constant work in progress.

“We plan to be around for a while,” said Ratcliff.

“In the long run [our goal] of course is to make our city a safer place,” said Robertson. “And a place where race is not necessarily determining of the quality of life that you’ll have.”