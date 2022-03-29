GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two 18-wheelers caught fire after a crash on I-20W west of Shreveport on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened when one of the semi-trailers was rear-ended by the other near the Hwy 80 exit around 3:00 p.m. Both trucks caught fire, which then spread to a wooded area off the interstate.

Crews from Fire District 3 are working to contain the fires at the scene.





Emergency crews as they extinguished the fire.

I-20W near exit 80 is closed while Greenwood police and CPSO deputies work the scene. Traffic is being diverted to Exit 3.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.