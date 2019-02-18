Elderly Bossier City man dead; wife accused of murder

An elderly Bossier City man is dead, allegedly after being stabbed in the chest by his wife late Sunday morning.

Robert Walker, 71, was found dead at his home in his Golden Meadows home around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, and his wife, Betty Walker, 75, is in custody.

Bossier City Police located Walker with a puncture wound to his chest when they responded to a call at a residence in the 5400 block of Foxglove Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bossier City Fire Department.

During the investigation into the death, police found evidence that Walker’s wife, Betty stabbed him in the chest.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Walker’s arrest on the charge of 2nd degree murder, and she was booked into the Bossier City jail. Bail is set at $250,000.