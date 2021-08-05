Elderly man dies after car crashes into several trees in Sabine Parish

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An elderly man was killed after his car crashed into multiple trees Wednesday in Sabine Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, around 4 p.m. 73-year-old Garlon L. Slay, of Zwolle, was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla northbound on LA Hwy 3229 when his car left the road and hit several trees.

Slay, who was not wearing his seatbelt, died at the scene. His passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

