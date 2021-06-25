Elderly man dies in Bossier City house fire

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire that killed an elderly man in Bossier City.

The Bossier City Fire Department responded to the fire shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Leslie St.

The call came from a neighbor who went to check on an 81-year-old man and discovered his body in the living room along with evidence of a fire that had already been put out.

According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, investigators believe the fire started in the bathroom where the door was open when it began, allowing smoke to more easily travel throughout the home. The fire damage inside the bathroom caused debris to fall and close the door which may have led to the fire self-extinguishing.

SFM deputies said the spread of the smoke did reach the living room where it is believed the man was sleeping on the couch.

The man’s identity is not being released at this time and while the exact cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, investigators can’t rule out improper discarding of smoking materials as a possible contributing factor.

Deputies were able to find a smoke alarm in the home but it wasn’t working at the time of the fire.

SFM’s Operation Save-A-Life works with local fire departments to install free smoke alarms. If you don’t have a smoke alarm in your home you can register for one by visiting lasfm.org.