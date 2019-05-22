Elderly man indicted for cousin’s shooting death

Breaking News
John Walton

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS)  A Caddo Parish grand jury has indicted a 76-year-old man on second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of his cousin.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies say Jerold Wayne Barron shot his cousin Terry Lee on March 3, 2019, during a disagreement over living arrangements at the house owned by Barron. 

Lee died on the scene. 

Investigators say they learned  Barron shot Lee during a disagreement over living arrangements at the house, which was owned by Barron.

