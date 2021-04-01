Elderly man missing in Sabine Parish, Shreveport fire rescue dogs helping in search

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Sabine Parish authorities need your help finding a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Thursday morning deputies will resume their search for 85-year-old Arthur Wright Jr. who was last seen Wednesday evening at his home on Mallard Rd. off LA 175 near Belmont. Wright’s wife and son went to the doctor Wednesday morning and when they returned, he was gone.

Wednesday night SPSO deputies and first responders along with tracking dogs from Shreveport Fire & Rescue joined in the search for Wright but could not locate him.

According to Wright’s family, he has dementia and is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. He also uses a cane to walk.

Wright is described as a black male, standing 5’6” tall, weighing 100 lbs. with gray hair and a gray beard. He may be wearing a long sleeve striped shirt and gray pants.

If you see Wright or have information on where he may be please contact the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 256-9241.