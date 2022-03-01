MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say a man and a woman were killed Monday afternoon in De Soto Parish when their car was hit by two 18-wheelers as they tried to turn into a private driveway.

Troopers were called to the scene on US Hwy 84 just west of US Hwy 171 just after 4:00 p.m., where they learned that a 1991 Jaguar XJ6 had been traveling eastbound when the driver failed to yield before attempting to make a left turn into the driveway and was struck by a westbound Freightliner.

This impact caused the Jaguar to enter the eastbound lane, where it was then struck by an eastbound Freightliner.

Louis Flanigan, 81, and Inell Flanigan, 80, were pronounced dead at the scene. State police say neither were wearing seatbelts.

The drivers of both 18-wheelers involved were both wearing seatbelts and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

State police say impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis and the crash remains under investigation.

“Troopers remind motorists to always ensure it is safe, before attempting any turning motion. Oncoming vehicles may be traveling faster and be much closer than they appear,” LSP said in a news release on the fatal crash. “In addition, while not all crashes are survivable, buckling your seatbelt, greatly increases your chances of survival in the event you are involved in a motor vehicle crash.”

In 2022, Troop G has investigated five fatality crashes, resulting in four deaths.