"They're just not going to cut down my tree without going through me," 92-year-old Elizabeth Shackleford said.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 92-year-old woman’s refusal to let contractors working for the City of Shreveport remove a tree on her property escalated into a disturbance call involving police Thursday morning. Now, the battle appears headed to court.

Contractors were hired by the city to take down the catalpa tree, which sits on top of a collapsed concrete sewer line on Elizabeth Shackleford’s Leon Street property in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood. City employees, who were there to document the work being done by the contractors, called the police as Shackleford continued to stand her ground and block access to the tree.

“And we don’t have any weapons, haven’t even threatened them,” Shackleford told KTAL/KMSS. “They’re just not going to cut down my tree, that’s all, without going through me.”

Shreveport police Cpl. Chris Bordelon said when officers arrived at the scene, they learned there were “some questions as to the legality of the property owner stopping the contractors, versus the city’s right of way to run the piping,” but noted that the issue is a civil matter.

“At this point in time we have determined that the two parties are going to return to court and they’re going to let the courts make the determination as to what is the right course of action,” he continued.

“I don’t understand how the city can do this without any due process. They say they have a court order. When did they have a court hearing? We weren’t notified,” said Shackleford’s daughter, Rebeccah Farris, who described the incident as “terrifying.”

A spokesperson for the city says they do not comment on current or pending litigation but did claim that the city had numerous contacts with the property owner before the crews arrived on Thursday.

The project is part of the work the city is required to complete under a federal consent decree to replace or repair its sewer system to eliminate sanitary sewer overflows.

Shreveport Dist. B Councilwoman LeVette Fuller was also at the scene Thursday, relaying to Shackleford what she was able to find out from the city’s engineers about possible alternatives to removing the tree.

Unfortunately, Fuller told Shackleford, there is no way around it and that completing the work without disturbing the tree would be “pretty much impossible.”

Shackleford is not giving up, however.

“Its foundation is strong. When it’s ready to die, I think it’ll die over on its own and that’s how it ought to be. And I think I’ll be ready to go too then.”