Elderly woman dies after van crashes off I-30 in SW Arkansas

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — An elderly woman was killed and another person was injured following a crash off Interstate-30 in southwest Arkansas.

The accident happened shortly before noon Sunday on I-30 near mile marker 35 in Hempstead County.

According to Arkansas State Police, a van was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway and hit several trees.

The passenger in the van, 77-year-old Beth Hessler, of Hereford, Pennsylvania, died in the crash.

The drive of the van, 77-year-old Kenneth Bleiler, of Kutztown, Pennsylvania, was injured in the accident. Bleiler was taken to Christus St. Michael in Texarkana for treatment.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.