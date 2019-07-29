Elderly woman who died after driving into the Red River Saturday identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish coroner’s office has identified the elderly woman who died after driving her car into the Red River Saturday evening.

Lillie Ealy, 78, of Shreveport, died in the incident that occurred just before 7 p.m. in the 800 block of the Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.

Although multiple agencies responded almost immediately and a witness tried to get Ealy out of her Navy Hyundai Elantra, the rescue attempt soon became a recovery mission.

She was extracted from the car about an hour after it went into the water, and the car was brought out of the river Sunday morning.

The circumstances surrounding Ealy’s death have not been released.

An autopsy was authorized at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

