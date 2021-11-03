Eldorado Shreveport changes name to Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport casino that originally opened as Hollywood and later became Eldorado will soon be known as Bally’s, as the company kicks off its rebranding efforts by changing its name.

The official name of the downtown Shreveport casino will be Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel. Bally’s Corporation, which bought the property in December 2020, says it plans to complete the rebranding by the end of this year.

The rebranding will include replacing the interior and exterior signage, Bally’s dice, cards, gaming chips, table game layouts, and implementing its Bally Rewards players club program.

“We are proud to bring the Bally’s brand to Shreveport, and it’s an exciting time for our customers and team members,” Bally’s Corporation President, Retail George Papanier said in a statement. “I’d like to thank the State of Louisiana for its collaboration throughout this process, and I’d also like to recognize our team members for their contributions to this significant endeavor.”

Bally’s has announced plans to celebrate the rebranding with cash giveaways and other promotions.

The all-new Bally Rewards, a four-tiered card program, also launched today, and guests can pick up their new players club cards at the Bally Rewards Players Club. All existing rewards will be transferred to members’ new Bally Rewards cards. Bally Rewards card members will earn Bally Rewards, tier status, exclusive offers, gift giveaways, casino multipliers, and more. Members are encouraged to pick up their all-new Bally Rewards card and drop their existing card into a drum for a chance to win $1,000 cash on Saturday, November 6 at 10 PM. For complete details, visit the players club or www.ballysshreveport.com.



On Saturday, November 13, Bally’s Shreveport will celebrate with a $300,000 Ballyverse Cash Giveaway with all Bally Rewards club members to commemorate the initial rebrand. Members can play casino games for their chance to win up to $500 CASH or a chance to play for a $100,000 CASH Grand Prize. Guests may begin earning entries Friday, November 5. Club members must activate their entries by swiping their Bally Rewards card at any Bally Rewards kiosk between 5:30 PM 10:15 PM to be eligible for the drawings. Twenty qualifiers will play for a chance to win $100,000. During the Grand Prize Drawing at 11 PM, three lucky players will play the $300,000 Ballyverse Prize Board. Ten envelopes will reveal a Bally`s Shreveport logo and 10 envelopes will reveal a “Bust”; if the contestant reveals all ten Bally`s Shreveport logos before three busts, they will win the $100,000 Grand Prize! See complete details at www.ballysshreveport.com.

The art deco-inspired property was built and opened as a Hollywood Casino in 2000. Eldorado bought it five years later after Hollywood’s creditors forced it into bankruptcy. Eldorado later acquired Caesars Entertainment and had to divest the company’s Horseshoe Bossier City property in order to avoid federal antitrust issues. Maverick Gaming bought the property in 2020 and sold it to Bally’s by the end of that year.