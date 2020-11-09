Elysian Fields Elementary goes virtual after staff members test positive for COVID-19

ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Elysian Fields Elementary has decided to go virtual after two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Elysian Fields Independent School District, the elementary school campus will begin at-home learning on Tuesday, Nov. 10 after two staffers were confirmed to have COVID-19.

Based upon contact tracing, EFISD officials said there is no reason to believe students were in close contact with either individual, but they do believe multiple staff members were in close contact with both individuals. Therefore, it was in the best interest of all faculty and students to close the elementary campus.

If you do not have internet access or a device, paper packets will be available for pick up from the elementary campus for easy drive-thru pick up starting at 4 p.m. Monday Nov. 9.

Elysian Fields Elementary will be closed for 2 weeks and then the week of Thanksgiving.

Students will return to school on Monday, Nov. 30.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.