Tracking COVID-19

Tracking COVID-19

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

COVID-19 Testing Sites & News

Testing sites & news

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

COVID-19 testing sites & news

Testing sites & news

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Elysian Fields Elementary goes virtual after staff members test positive for COVID-19

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Elysian Fields Elementary has decided to go virtual after two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Elysian Fields Independent School District, the elementary school campus will begin at-home learning on Tuesday, Nov. 10 after two staffers were confirmed to have COVID-19.

Based upon contact tracing, EFISD officials said there is no reason to believe students were in close contact with either individual, but they do believe multiple staff members were in close contact with both individuals. Therefore, it was in the best interest of all faculty and students to close the elementary campus.

If you do not have internet access or a device, paper packets will be available for pick up from the elementary campus for easy drive-thru pick up starting at 4 p.m. Monday Nov. 9.

Elysian Fields Elementary will be closed for 2 weeks and then the week of Thanksgiving.

Students will return to school on Monday, Nov. 30.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss