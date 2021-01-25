Elysian Fields ISD moves to remote learning due to COVID-19

ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The Elysian Fields Independent School District has moved to virtual instruction due to the coronavirus.

EFISD officials announced Monday that students will start remote learning Tuesday, Jan. 26 after several COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the district that resulted in close-contact quarantines.

All campuses and district offices will also be closed until Tuesday, Feb. 2. All after-school tutoring has also been canceled until Feb. 2.

Parents who have any questions regarding virtual instruction should contact their child’s teacher or campus administration.