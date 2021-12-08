Emergence of omicron COVID-19 variant in Louisiana prompts increase in booster shots

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With the omicron variant confirmed in Louisiana, vaccination sites all over the state are seeing more citizens show up to get their COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

“I got the Pfizer vaccine, I got both of the shots, so I came here today to get the booster shot because I’m going to be starting school soon and just to be safe just in case,” Melissa Villeglas said Tuesday as she waited in line at LSU Health Shreveport’s Linwood Avenue vaccination site to get her shot.

“Well, it is important to get it and I’m up there in age so I think everyone should try to get it,” Nanette Oligan said.

“We have seen an increase in vaccinations going back to the delta variant,” said infectious disease expert Dr. John A. Vanchiere. “The beginning of the delta variant surge, we had a nice uptick in vaccination and that has continued with omicron. We’re also seeing a little boost, the variant seems to be more transmissible than the delta variant, which is the first sign we saw. But we still don’t know whether or how the vaccines protect against the omicron variant.”

Dr. Vanchiere also has advice about how to manage the typical symptoms some experience following a booster shot.

“Low-grade fever or even significant fever for a day or two after getting the vaccine, have muscle aches, tiredness joint aches those kinds of things are all indicators that your immune system is turned on and those typically last for a day or two,” Vanchiere said. “The side effects are best treated with rest fluids and Tylenol and ibuprofen are perfectly acceptable to help reduce those that achiness some folks have.”

Vanchiere says masks are very effective in reducing the transmission of all COVID-19 variants.