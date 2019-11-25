Breaking News
TRAGIC: Human remains believed to be missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard located

Jordan St. reopened following gas leak in Shreveport

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A gas leak shut down Jordan St. between Elizabeth Ave. and Cicero St.in Shreveport late Monday morning. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A street that was shut down after a gas leak Monday morning in Shreveport has reopened.

Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to the gas leak around 11:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Jordan St.

Jordan St. was closed between Elizabeth Ave. and Cicero St. It was reopened a short time later.

According to Shreveport Fire officials, one building was evacuated but people were able to return once the all-clear was given.

No injuries were reported.

A gas leak shut down Jordan St. between Elizabeth Ave. and Cicero St.in Shreveport late Monday morning. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories