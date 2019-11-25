Jordan St. reopened following gas leak in Shreveport

A gas leak shut down Jordan St. between Elizabeth Ave. and Cicero St.in Shreveport late Monday morning. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A street that was shut down after a gas leak Monday morning in Shreveport has reopened.

Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to the gas leak around 11:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Jordan St.

Jordan St. was closed between Elizabeth Ave. and Cicero St. It was reopened a short time later.

According to Shreveport Fire officials, one building was evacuated but people were able to return once the all-clear was given.

No injuries were reported.

