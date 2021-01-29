Emergency officials: Miller Co. set to get bump in vaccine doses

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Miller County is expected to begin receiving extra doses of the coronavirus vaccine for distribution in the coming weeks, according to county emergency officials.

The updated information comes after the Miller County Office of Emergency Management participated in a conference call with the ADH Friday morning, which offered more insight into the state’s vaccine distribution plans. Those plans include looking at counties that have only vaccinated 3-4% of their population and sending them more doses than they have been getting, which OEM says includes Miller County.

“I expect Miller County to significantly increase its volume of vaccinations within the coming weeks,” said OEM Director Joe Bennett.

The news comes a week after local emergency management officials warned that vaccine availability was running low in the county.

A statement released by OEM following the call Friday morning notes that Arkansas is number 10 in the U.S. with vaccination distribution, “and although currently the allotment to each county is still minimal, a 16% increase of vaccine disbursement should boost doses received in our county.”

The statement says targeting of counties is done by demographics and the effort remains within Phase 1B, especially the people aged 70 and over and the education spectrum which includes teachers, staff and childcare. As these groups are completed, focus will turn to manufacturing and grocery store workers. Although targeting specific demographics, equitable distribution among Phase 1B remains constant.

“We have to get the wheels of education, industry and food preparation rolling faster to meet demands and this can be accomplished by vaccinating our teachers, child care and food industry workers so they can get back to normal production all over southwestern Arkansas,” Bennett said.

Miller County OEM is also encouraging people to get tested if they suspect or have symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.

“It’s apparent that some people who become symptomatic after exposure to COVID-19 elect not to get a test, rather they stay home sick or in some cases with mild symptoms, continue to get out into public,” Bennett said. “Those people need to be tested to know for sure. It solves the questions of whether they are infecting others and allows for a more accurate account of cases within Miller County.”

Bennett says he has recorded more than 330 new COVID cases and three deaths in Miller County since Jan. 1, based on information from the ADH, local participating primary care providers, the coroner’s office, and other sources.

Addressing concerns and rumors about vaccine

The OEM statement addresses concerns about the vaccine and rumors about people getting it and then getting COVID shortly afterward.

“Actually, the timing of getting COVID and the vaccine would be coincidental, not causational,” the statement said.

“Miller County wants to remind the public to rely on reputable media sources and pay attention to City and County officials on direction and guidance. That guidance is disseminated from state and federal sources. Stay alert, stay protected and you’ll stay healthy! Check out the Office of Emergency Management Facebook page for updates on COVID and many more topics.”

Vaccinate providers in Miller County

According to the OEM, two pharmacies in Miller County continue to vaccinate daily:

College Hill Drug had about 600 on hand this week, although many of those doses are reserved for people ready to receive their second dose. They ask that people continue to sign up on their website to verify eligibility and they will be called as doses arrive.

Walmart Pharmacy advised they should be receiving shipments of vaccine weekly going forward for both new patients and second doses for previous patients. On Monday, February 1, Walmart will go live with an online scheduling system. Walmart should be delivering a minimum of 20 doses per day.

There is no indication from Albertson’s Pharmacy on when they will receive the vaccine for distribution, but Albertson’s advised they’ll contact OEM when it arrives.

According to Bennett, there is also no word on the Miller County Health Unit or when they expect to begin vaccinations.

“No local plan has yet to be provided to the Office of Emergency Management; however, OEM is working to prepare other venues for vaccine distribution in the coming weeks. As the volume of vaccine increases, I only hope the Miller County Health Unit will become involved,”