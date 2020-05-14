Emergency repair on main water line leads to boil advisory in Haughton area

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Haughton area of Bossier Parish is undergoing a boil advisory effective immediately., according to the Village Water Systems, Inc.

In an issued document, the company stated that because of an emergency repair on the main line that feeds through the area, the water had to be turned off.

The boil advisory is in effect for part of Highway 80, starting at 9244 to 9828 Highway 80, 113 to 240 Goodwill Road, and all of BBQ Road. The advisory has been issued as a precaution after the water was turned off to fix the main line and will be in effect until further notice.

All consumers are recommended to disinfect their water before using it by boiling the water for at least 1 full minute. Any water that is used in fountain drinks, ice, teeth brushing, and in food preparation should all be boiled as well.

