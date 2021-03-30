Emergency repairs lead to boil advisory in Bossier, Webster Parishes

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Residents in parts of Bossier and Webster Parishes have been placed under a boil advisory due to emergency repairs following a water leak.

According to the Village Water System Inc., a boil advisory was issued Tuesday after the water had to be shut off to repair a leak in the Princeton and Minden areas.

The advisory impacts customers from 8736 through 9860 Hwy 80 and all of Goodwill Rd.

You should boil your water for at least 1 minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.