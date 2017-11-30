Emergency repairs shut down Bossier Parish bridge

You will need to find an alternate route if you travel on a certain bridge in Bossier Parish.

DOTD officials announced Thursday that the LA 527 bridge over Red Chute Bayou has been closed for emergency repairs.

The bridge which is east of Barksdale Blvd. and miles west of LA 157 will be shut down for three weeks.

All vehicles must detour using Barksdale Blvd., Airline Dr., I-20, LA 157 and LA 527.

For more information you can call (800) 542-3509. You can also visit www.511LA.org or www.dotd.la.gov.