Emergency response drill set for Wednesday at Bossier school

If you see smoke and hear gunfire don’t be alarmed, an extensive disaster training exercise will be taking place in Bossier Parish Wednesday.

According to a joint news release from Bossier emergency responders, the drill will begin at 8 a.m. March 20 at W.T. Lewis Elementary on Modica Lott Rd.

Emergency disaster procedures will be implemented during a mock crisis on the campus.

The exercise, which will last about two and a half hours, will help local agencies execute effective plans that save lives in emergencies.



The goal of the drill is to build coordination protocols and procedures among various campus/facility managers and first responder agencies.

Those participating in the exercise include the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Police and Fire Departments, Benton Fire District, Bossier Parish Emergency Medical Services, Louisiana State Police, and Bossier Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness.

Volunteer role players from Bossier Parish Community College, Louisiana State University – Shreveport, Civil Air Patrol, Barksdale Air Force Base, community medical facilities, churches, and non-profit organizations will participate in the drill.

