Emergency water main repair leads to boil advisory in parts of Bossier Parish

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A small group of residents in Bossier Parish has been placed under a boil advisory effective immediately due to an emergency water main line repair.

Officials with the Village Water System announced Saturday that a boil advisory had been issued in the Haughton area after the water had to be turned off while crews fix on a water line.

The boil advisory only impacts 1217 Winfield Road to 111 Winfield Road including all of Smith Circle, Violet Drive, and Fullwood Road.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it by boiling it for at least one full minute.

Water used in fountain drinks, ice, teeth brushing, and in food preparation should all be boiled. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.