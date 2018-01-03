Employee at assisted living facility behind bars for theft

The Chief Operating Officer for a local assisted living facility is behind bars after she allegedly stole nearly $90,000 from her employer.

Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office say 50-year-old Maryann Stewart, 50, of Carrolltown, PA, embezzled the money from Feb. 2013 to March 2015 while managing four departments of the company.

Stewart is also accused of completing online orders and requesting fraudulent check requests from each of the department’s accounts after canceling or creating false orders.

Investigators believe Stewart also submitted reimbursement requests for training never received by employees and training that was paid for with other company funds.

On Friday Stewart was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on a warrant for felony theft after her release from a federal prison in Summers County, WV, where she served a sentence on an

unrelated charge.

Bond for Stewart has been set at $250,000.