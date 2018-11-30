Employees jailed for stealing from local business

Three women were arrested after they allegedly stole thousands of dollars from a local home improvement store.

The women, who were all cashiers at the store, are accused of stealing over $24,000 by conducting false returns.

Caddo Sheriff’s detectives said 27-year-old Jasmine Sharnae Page and 26-year-old JaQuinesheyea Hines stole, both of Shreveport, each stole over $10,000 by pulling old transactions from the system and inputting them as returns.

Page and Hines were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for felony theft.

A third suspect, 21-year-old Meko Viverette, 21, of Shreveport, conducted one false transaction for $462. She was issued a summons for misdemeanor theft.

