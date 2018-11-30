Breaking News
Gov. Edwards: 3 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Lousiana, for a total of 6

Employees jailed for stealing from local business

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Business theft suspects 11.30.18_1543592888424.PNG.jpg

Three women were arrested after they allegedly stole thousands of dollars from a local home improvement store.

The women, who were all cashiers at the store, are accused of stealing over $24,000 by conducting false returns.

Caddo Sheriff’s detectives said 27-year-old Jasmine Sharnae Page and 26-year-old JaQuinesheyea Hines stole, both of Shreveport, each stole over $10,000 by pulling old transactions from the system and inputting them as returns.

Page and Hines were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for felony theft.

A third suspect, 21-year-old Meko Viverette, 21, of Shreveport, conducted one false transaction for $462. She was issued a summons for misdemeanor theft.
 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss