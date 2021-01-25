Employees to move back into historic 1913 Marion Co. Courthouse, offices will close for 1 week

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — After a year and a half employees will finally be moving back into the historic 1913 Marion County Courthouse.

Marion County Judge Leward J. LaFleur announced Monday that the County Judge, Commissioners, Treasurer, County Clerk, County Auditor, District Attorney, and District Clerks offices will be closed the week of Feb. 15 through Feb. 19 to allow everyone to move back into the courthouse at 119 W. Lafayette St.

The finishing touches are being put on the “Courthouse Restoration Project.” The building underwent $5.6 million in renovations.

A rededication ceremony is being planned for either late spring or early summer.