Enjoy great music, help local charities at Rock Rally 4 Hope

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You can enjoy great music, food, and fireworks this weekend while helping out charities in Shreveport-Bossier.

Gates for the Rock Rally 4 Hope will open at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6 at the end of Chinaberry Lane in Bossier City.

The outdoor event, which is sponsored by JUDAH1 and CHRISTFIT GYM and in partnership with Risen Rock Climbing Gym and The Brandgineers, will feature an impressive lineup of worship bands and crafts vendors, along with booths showcasing area non-profit organizations.

Four charities that help people locally will receive donations from the event: Gingerbread House, The Warrior Network, JUDAH1 and Kids Against Hunger.

Rally organizers ask that you comply with state and local guidelines by wearing masks and observing social distancing recommendations.

Live bands will begin playing at 5 p.m. The musical lineup includes Jordan Feliz, Genesis Rising, Alive By Sunrise, DJ Rezurrect and more.

JUDAH1 Founder Everett Aaron said, “JUDAH1 is excited and honored to be bringing Jordan Feliz to the rally. Jordan is an amazing man with a heart for helping people. His music is upbeat and gives people hope. Hope is what is needed, right now.”

Founder and CEO of Risen Rock Climbing Gym Kelly Phillips said, “This gives me chills, not only because I’m a big fan of Jordan Feliz, but because putting on this event was a calling.”

Brandon Beard, CEO of The Brandgineers, said an event like this could never come together without the help of so many amazing partners.

President, CHRISTFIT GYM Billy Weatherall said, “We cannot wait for our community to support and recognize our local non-profits so people will know their story, how to support them, or where to go in their time of need.”

Parking is free, but outside food and drinks will not be allowed.

Tickets are $10, and on sale now at rockrally4hope.com. Children 8 and younger get in free. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the gate.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.