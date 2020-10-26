Enjoy live music from your car at BPCC drive-in concert

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You can enjoy live music from your car by attending the Bossier Parish Community College Fall Drive-In Concert.

The BPCC Music Program will present a free socially distant drive-in concert at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 at the BPCC campus on 6220 E. Texas St.

The Concert Choir, under the direction of Ms. Jennifer Jackson and accompanied by pianist Dr. Gulya Chandler, will perform in the parking lot in front Building C.

The BPCC Communication Media department will also broadcast the live concert on radio station 90.9 FM.

The event serves as a creative solution that allows the BPCC Music students to perform in person while also adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Choir student Cason Smith was afraid he wouldn’t see the choir together this semester.

Smith said, “I’m pleased to see our safe return, socially distanced on campus. Singing together feels great and I couldn’t be happier being with an ensemble again.”

Musical selections performed by the BPCC Choir will include Two Renaissance Chorals, arr. by Russell Robinson: Adoramus Te, Giovanni Pierluigi Palestrina and Ave Maria, Jacob Arcadelt; God Bless The U.S.A.: Lee Greenwood, arr. by Pete Schmutte; I saw Three Ships, arr. by Ed Lojeski; and Season’s Greetings, arr. by Joyce Eilers.

The BPCC Concert Choir members are:

Soprano: Mia Causey, Victoria Cline, Zara Khan, Bethany Coleman, Savannah Mondello, Genesis Spearman

Altos: Alivia Deen, Madison Harper, Madison Harris, Peyton Johnson

Tenors: Ethan Davis and Bailey Green

Bass: Cameron Burton, Cason Smith, and Erinton Taylor

The BPCC Bands under the direction of Joshua Waldrop will also perform at the drive-in concert. The Woodwind Ensemble will perform the selection Waltz No. 2 by Dimitri Shostakovich followed by the Brass Ensemble and their performance of The Bells of Notre Dame by Alan Menken.

The BPCC Concert Winds are:

Jalen Baldomero and Kassidy Wood on flute

Megan Morgan on clarinet

Nicholas Sears on alto sax

Joshua Waldrop on horn

The BPCC Brass Ensemble are:

Joshua Waldrop on trumpet

Whitson Emory on horn

Ravon Cullins on trombone

Cali Herbert on bari sax

Maurice Jefferson on tuba

Many of the students enrolled in the ensembles are music scholarship recipients and are awarded to students who pass an audition, maintain a 2.0 cumulative GPA, and are full-time BPCC students.

For more information about this free concert or to arrange a music scholarship audition, contact Dr. Chandler at (318) 678-6429 or gchandler@bpcc.edu.

