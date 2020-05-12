Enjoy your favorite fair foods, support vendors impacted by COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You can enjoy your favorite fair foods while supporting food vendors who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the outbreak of the coronoavirus, the cancellation of fairs around the country have devastated the food concession industry.

The State Fair of Louisiana is holding the “Fair Food Drive-in Days” event from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday, May 14 through Sunday, May 17 at the state fair grounds.

You will be able to enjoy some of your favorite fair foods such as:

Corn dogs

Funnel cakes

Wisconsin cheese

Deep fried candy bars and Oreos

Ice cream

Cotton candy

Candy apples

Philly cheesesteak

Polish & Italian sausage

Chicken-on-a-stick

There will be free admission and parking. Cash and credit cards will be accepted for food purchases.

All concession workers will be adhering to social distancing guidelines which will also be in place for customers.

All food will be packaged for take-out and to-go but a limited number of picnic tables and restroom facilities will also be provided on the grounds. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available for use.

Enter the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from Hearne Ave. at Kings Hwy. and proceed through Gate 1.

For more information on the State Fair of Louisiana, you can visit www.statefairoflouisiana.com.