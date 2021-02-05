Create cool sign for Shreveport road safety contest, win cash prize

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Green is giving you a chance to help keep local roads safe and win a cash prize by entering its “Highway Safety Slogan Contest.”

The non-profit organization is holding the competition as part of the “Cover Your Load for Safer Roads” grant program supported by State Farm.

The purpose of the contest is to prevent accidents and reduce roadway litter and debris. It addresses a growing trend as evidenced in 2017, where 91 injuries and 2 deaths occurred in the state due to crashes caused by objects falling from another vehicle, according to the Louisiana Highway Safety Research Group.

Here’s what you need to know about the contest:

The contest is open to Shreveport, Bossier City, Caddo, and Bossier Parish residents ages 17 and up.

You are encouraged to create a sign with a clever slogan using 7 words or less. Your slogan should encourage drivers to secure their loads when hauling large items, debris, or junk in truck beds or trailers.

You should take a photo of yourself holding your sign and email it along with your name, address, and cell phone number to ccalloway@shreveportgreen.org.

There are cash prizes for the top 3 best slogans:

First Place – $150

Second Place – $100

Third Place – $75

A photo of all winners and their names will be publicized in the media.

The deadline to enter the “Highway Safety Slogan Contest” is Feb. 22. To learn more about the contest, contact Casaundra Calloway, at (318) 219-1888×20 or email: ccalloway@shreveportgreen.org.