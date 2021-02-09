Entrance, exit ramps reopen on I-220 at Swan Lake Rd.

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The entrance and exit ramps have now officially reopened to traffic on Interstate 220 at Swan Lake Rd.

According to DOTD, contractors have opened the Swan Lake Rd. on-ramp to I-220 westbound and the I-220 eastbound exit ramp onto Swan Lake.

Drivers are urged to continue to exercise caution in the area, which is still an active construction project.

Meanwhile, the construction project has been completed on Vanceville Rd. and it is now open to traffic. A portion of the road was closed while crews replaced a series of pipes.