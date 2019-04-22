EOD team detonates tank round found by mower

TEXARKANA, Texas – (KTAL/KMSS) An explosive ordinance disposal team from Barksdale Air Force Base today detonated a early 1900s-manufactured tank wound found by a Texarkana man mowing his yard Sunday afternoon.

The man said as he was mowing the yard of house on Magnolia Street when he noticed something sticking out of the ground. When he stopped to check it out, it appeared to be a military device of some kind, so he contacted police.

“He dug it up a little bit there and realized what it was and said, ‘Oh, wait a minute, I got a problem here,’” said Shawn Vaughn, Texarkana, Texas Police Department.

Police contacted the EOD team at Barksdale AFB, who came to Texarkana this morning and moved the munition to a large field behind the Southwest Community Park, where it could be destroyed.

“Let people that are trained to identify those things, let them take care of it,” said Staff Sgt. Jason McCasland, Barksdale AFB.

Police say they have no way of knowing how the device came to show up in the yard of a home in a residential neighborhood, nor how long it had been there.

They did say, however, that it was a tank round, and estimated it was manufactured between 1908 and 1910.

